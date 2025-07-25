Friday, July 25, 2025
Ferncroft Capital completed several renovations at 330 South Tryon in Charlotte, including new finishes throughout the building, enhanced features in the lobby, elevator cabs and parking garage, a modernized exterior and flexible floorplates to accommodate a variety of users.
Ferncroft Capital Completes Renovations for 330 South Tryon Office Building in Uptown Charlotte

by Abby Cox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ferncroft Capital has completed several renovations at 330 South Tryon, a 65,544-square-foot boutique office building in Uptown Charlotte. The property’s refresh includes new finishes throughout the building and enhanced features in the lobby, elevator cabs and parking garage; a modernized exterior with signage opportunities for prospective tenants; and flexible floorplates to accommodate a variety of users. Home to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, the five-story office building currently has 38,338 square feet of office space available for lease. Elizabeth McMillan, Emily Hill and Kennedy Fertitta of JLL are leading leasing efforts at the property on behalf of Ferncroft Capital.

