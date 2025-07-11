Ferrero Agrees to Purchase WK Kellogg Co. for $3.1B

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Ferrero Group has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Battle Creek-based WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE: KLG) for $23 per share in cash, or $3.1 billion. The acquisition includes the manufacturing, marketing and distribution facilities of WK Kellogg’s portfolio of breakfast cereals across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

In North America, Ferrero and its affiliated companies currently count for more than 14,000 employees across 22 plants and 11 offices. The North America portfolio includes Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher as well as American brands such as Butterfinger, Keebler and Famous Amos.

After the transaction closes, Battle Creek will serve as Ferrero’s headquarters for North America cereal. Additionally, shares of WK Kellogg’s common stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange, and the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrero.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of WK Kellogg, is subject to approval by WK Kellogg shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025. Lazard is lead financial advisor to Ferrero, with BofA Securities acting as co-adviser and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP serving as legal counsel. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are financial advisors to WK Kellogg, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is legal counsel.

Ferrero was founded in Italy in 1946. The company entered the U.S. market in 1969.