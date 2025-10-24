Friday, October 24, 2025
Paying homage to Galveston’s history, the wall adjacent to the bar in the B. Jiggers Lounge at the Holiday Inn Resort Galveston - On the Beach hotel features a curated display of historic black-and-white photographs showcasing notable people and places in Galveston from the 1910s through the 1960s.
Fertitta Hospitality Completes Renovation of 180-Room Hotel in Galveston, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Fertitta Hospitality, which is part of the entertainment empire of Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta, has completed the multimillion-dollar renovation of the 180-room Holiday Inn Resort Galveston – On the Beach hotel in southeast Texas. The renovation delivered upgraded guestrooms, redesigned common spaces and new food-and-beverage offerings, as well as new promotional packages for guests. Specifically, guestrooms received new lighting, artwork and bathroom fixtures, while the lobby, ballroom, game room and lounge were all refreshed.

