Westin-Houston-Downtown
The lobby area of the Westin Houston Downtown hotel, including the Ballpark Bar and Ballpark Café, has been reimagined to function as dynamic gathering spots for locals and visitors heading to Daikin Park (home of the Astros) the George R. Brown Convention Center or other nearby attractions.
Fertitta Hospitality Completes Renovation of 200-Room Westin Houston Downtown Hotel

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Fertitta Hospitality, which is part of the entertainment empire of Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta, has completed the multimillion-dollar renovation of the 200-room Westin Houston Downtown Hotel. The project involved the transformation of the lobby, including the bar, restaurant and lounge areas, as well as new flooring, furnishings and amenities in all guestrooms. Meeting spaces were also upgraded with new carpets, lighting and technological features, and the fitness center has received new equipment.

