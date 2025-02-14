Friday, February 14, 2025
Post-renovation, the pool area at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort features a refreshed deck adorned with new and/or upgraded cabanas, fire pits and umbrellas, as well as expanded seating.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

Fertitta Hospitality Completes Renovation of 241-Room Hotel Resort in Galveston, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Fertitta Hospitality, which is part of the entertainment empire of Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta, has completed the multimillion-dollar renovation of the 241-room Hilton Galveston Island Resort in southeast Texas. The renovation upgraded the furniture, lighting fixtures, flooring and showers of all guestrooms. Meeting and event spaces received new carpets, chandeliers, wall coverings, lighting and seating fixtures, and the pool area and fitness center were also enhanced with new cabanas and equipment, respectively. Lastly, ownership introduced a new restaurant concept and remodeled and expanded the lobby bar.

