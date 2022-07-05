REBusinessOnline

Festival Cos. Divests of Retail Property in Claremont, California for $4.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

UnleasedbyPetco-Claremont-CA

Unleased by Petco, Wild Birds and Almond Haus Café are tenants at the retail tenant property at 903-911 W. Foothill Blvd. in Claremont, Calif.

CLAREMONT, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of a retail property located at 903-911 W. Foothill Blvd. in Claremont. The Festival Cos. sold the asset to a San Gabriel Valley-based private investor for $4.1 million.

Greg Bedell and Roxy Klein of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Katherine Quach of Treeland Realty Group represented the buyer in the transaction.

Unleashed by Petco and Wild Birds have been tenants at the 9,226-square-foot property since 2010/2011 and recently renewed their leases. Progressive also handled the lease-up of the final space to Almond Haus Café. The property features modern architecture and was fully remodeled in 2010, including a new façade and roof.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  