Festival Cos. Divests of Retail Property in Claremont, California for $4.1M

Unleased by Petco, Wild Birds and Almond Haus Café are tenants at the retail tenant property at 903-911 W. Foothill Blvd. in Claremont, Calif.

CLAREMONT, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of a retail property located at 903-911 W. Foothill Blvd. in Claremont. The Festival Cos. sold the asset to a San Gabriel Valley-based private investor for $4.1 million.

Greg Bedell and Roxy Klein of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Katherine Quach of Treeland Realty Group represented the buyer in the transaction.

Unleashed by Petco and Wild Birds have been tenants at the 9,226-square-foot property since 2010/2011 and recently renewed their leases. Progressive also handled the lease-up of the final space to Almond Haus Café. The property features modern architecture and was fully remodeled in 2010, including a new façade and roof.