REBusinessOnline

Festival Cos. Unveils Renovation Plans for 250,000 SF River Oaks District in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Retail, Texas

River-Oaks-Houston

The redevelopment of the River Oaks District in Houston is scheduled to be complete this fall.

HOUSTON — The Festival Cos. has unveiled renovation plans for River Oaks District, a 250,000-square-foot mixed-use development located at 4444 Westheimer Road in Houston. The 14-acre property was developed in 2015 and offers office space and luxury residential units alongside retail and restaurants. Enhancements will include the construction of a public park on the property’s western side, the redevelopment of the central plaza and the addition of three restaurants (Bari, Little Hen and Oio De Agua) with outdoor dining space. Construction is set to begin this month, with completion slated for the fall. Additionally, several new retailers are set to open this year, including Assouline bookstore, Jenni Kayne, La Vie Style House, Icon Luxury Sound, LoveShackFancy, Lunya, Lahgo, Teressa Foglia, The Conservatory, Yellow Korner and Zimmermann.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  