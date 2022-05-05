Festival Cos. Unveils Renovation Plans for 250,000 SF River Oaks District in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Retail, Texas

The redevelopment of the River Oaks District in Houston is scheduled to be complete this fall.

HOUSTON — The Festival Cos. has unveiled renovation plans for River Oaks District, a 250,000-square-foot mixed-use development located at 4444 Westheimer Road in Houston. The 14-acre property was developed in 2015 and offers office space and luxury residential units alongside retail and restaurants. Enhancements will include the construction of a public park on the property’s western side, the redevelopment of the central plaza and the addition of three restaurants (Bari, Little Hen and Oio De Agua) with outdoor dining space. Construction is set to begin this month, with completion slated for the fall. Additionally, several new retailers are set to open this year, including Assouline bookstore, Jenni Kayne, La Vie Style House, Icon Luxury Sound, LoveShackFancy, Lunya, Lahgo, Teressa Foglia, The Conservatory, Yellow Korner and Zimmermann.