Post Oak Logistics Park is 31 percent preleased following the deal with Festival Trading Co.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Festival Trading Co. Signs 168,193 SF Industrial Lease in Southwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON —Festival Trading Co. has signed a 168,193-square-foot industrial lease in southwest Houston. The provider of indoor and outdoor furniture is taking the entirety of Building A at Post Oak Logistics Park, a 43-acre development that is under construction and consists of two buildings totaling 536,992 square feet. North Texas-based Jackson-Shaw is developing Post Oak Logistics Park, which is now 31 percent preleased, in partnership with Greystar. Beau Kaleel and Michael Foreman of Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership in the lease negotiations.

