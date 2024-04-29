Festival Trading Co. Signs 168,193 SF Industrial Lease in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON —Festival Trading Co. has signed a 168,193-square-foot industrial lease in southwest Houston. The provider of indoor and outdoor furniture is taking the entirety of Building A at Post Oak Logistics Park, a 43-acre development that is under construction and consists of two buildings totaling 536,992 square feet. North Texas-based Jackson-Shaw is developing Post Oak Logistics Park, which is now 31 percent preleased, in partnership with Greystar. Beau Kaleel and Michael Foreman of Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership in the lease negotiations.