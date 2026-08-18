Tuesday, August 18, 2026
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The-Arbor-Bronx
Fetner Properties has reimagined the residences within The Arbor, a 127-unit apartment complex in The Bronx, with two distinct upgrade options: classic and premium. Classic residences are available for immediate move-in, and premium units will be coming on line this fall.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Fetner Properties Completes Renovation of 127-Unit Apartment Complex in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator Fetner Properties has completed the renovation of The Arbor, a 127-unit apartment complex in The Bronx. The Arbor, which was originally constructed in 2006 in the borough’s Riverdale neighborhood, consists of two nine-story buildings that house one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Post-renovation, residences feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers, as well as new kitchen counters, cabinets, backsplashes and fixtures. Fetner also reimagined the building’s lobby and upgraded amenity spaces, which include a fitness center, resident lounge, children’s playroom and a courtyard.

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