NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two locally based developers, Fetner Properties and Lions Group, has topped out The Italic, a 50-story apartment building located at 26-32 Jackson Ave. in the Long Island City area of Queens. Designed by SLCE Architects and built by Hunter Roberts, the building will ultimately house a mix of 365 market-rate and affordable units. Information on floor plans and amenities, as well as a tentative completion date, was not disclosed.