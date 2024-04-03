Wednesday, April 3, 2024
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Fetner Properties Sells Interest in 45-Story Apartment Tower in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based development and investment firm Fetner Properties has sold its remaining interest in The Victory, a 45-story apartment tower located at 561 10th Ave. in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The percentage and sales price were not disclosed. The building houses 417 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats and 12,000 square feet of commercial space. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT), which previously bought a majority stake in The Victory in late 2021, now owns the building outright. 

