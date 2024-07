NORTH HAVEN, CONN. — F+F Mechanical Enterprises has signed a 27,573-square-foot industrial lease in North Haven, a suburb of New Haven. The fabricator and installer of mechanical systems is expanding and relocating from 2 Dwight St. to the 132,264-square-foot building at 60 Dodge Ave. Stephen Press of Press/Cuozzo Realtors represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Bradley Soules and Art Ross of Newmark represented the landlord.