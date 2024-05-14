F&F Properties Sells North Park Creative Office Property in San Diego for $2.7M

SAN DIEGO — Dan Feder of F&F Properties has completed the sale of North Park Creative Office in San Diego to Mike Weston with Weston Legal PLLC for $2.7 million.

Located at 4060 30th St., the 3,818-square-foot property was fully renovated in 2019. Renovations included high-end finishes, secured access, exposed beams, HVAC, eight private offices, a kitchen, conference room, game room, outdoor turf patios and a barbecue/fire pit.

Nick Totah and Ross Sanchez of The Totah Group of Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego downtown office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.