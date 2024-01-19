Friday, January 19, 2024
Located in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, J.G. Whittier features 54 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
FFV Crown Hill Receives $11.8M Refinancing for J.G. Whittier Apartments in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $11.8 million in refinancing for J.G. Whittier, a mid-rise apartment community in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. Seth Heikkila and Steve Petrie of JLL secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan for the borrower, FFV Crown Hill LLC, through National Life Group.

Completed in 2023, J.G. Whittier features 54 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and full-size washers/dryers. Community amenities include a rooftop pet play area with washing station; a rooftop deck with green space; walking paths and multiple seating areas; a fireplace lobby and lounge; media room; electric vehicle charging stations; sundeck; and business center. Additionally, the asset features 2,819 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

J.G. Whittier is located at 7759 15th Ave. NW.

