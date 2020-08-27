REBusinessOnline

FHFA Extends Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Pandemic-Related Flexibilities Through End of September

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has extended Fannie Mae’s and Freddie Mac’s coronavirus-related flexibilities through Sept. 30, 2020. The flexibilities include the temporary policy allowing the purchase of qualified loans in forbearance, allowing alternative methods for documenting income and verifying employment and expanding the use of power of attorney and remote online notarizations. The new policies for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which are government sponsored enterprises (GSEs) overseen by the FHFA, were previously set to expire Aug. 31.

Washington, D.C.-based Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) issued a statement supporting the FHFA’s decision.

“MBA and its members appreciate FHFA and the GSEs extending these important features,” said Bob Broeksmit, CEO and president of MBA. “Both the origination flexibilities and the program to purchase loans in forbearance are providing important stability to the mortgage market during the pandemic. [The] announcement will enable lenders to continue to make low-rate mortgage financing readily available to consumers and avoid the inevitable credit tightening that would have resulted from their expiration.”

