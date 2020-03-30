REBusinessOnline

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to Produce Face Masks for Coronavirus Relief

Posted on by in Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is in the process of converting some of its North American plants to produce face masks that will be donated to first responders and healthcare workers. The first machinery has been delivered and installed. Donation of the face masks will come in the following weeks. FCA operates 36 production plants in North America, according to its website.

FCA is also working in partnership with nonprofit organizations that are providing food to children until schools return to session. Starting immediately, FCA will help provide more than 1 million meals to school-age children in the communities around its principal manufacturing plants in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. The program will then be extended nationwide and to Canada and Mexico.

FCA plants across the U.S. and Canada, as well as headquarters operations in Auburn Hills and construction projects, will remain closed until April 14, dependent upon various states’ stay-in-place orders and the readiness of each facility to return to normal production. Mopar Parts distribution centers, which have been deemed essential to keeping first responders and commercial vehicles on the road, will continue to operate with paid volunteers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business