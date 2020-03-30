Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to Produce Face Masks for Coronavirus Relief

Posted on by in Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is in the process of converting some of its North American plants to produce face masks that will be donated to first responders and healthcare workers. The first machinery has been delivered and installed. Donation of the face masks will come in the following weeks. FCA operates 36 production plants in North America, according to its website.

FCA is also working in partnership with nonprofit organizations that are providing food to children until schools return to session. Starting immediately, FCA will help provide more than 1 million meals to school-age children in the communities around its principal manufacturing plants in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. The program will then be extended nationwide and to Canada and Mexico.

FCA plants across the U.S. and Canada, as well as headquarters operations in Auburn Hills and construction projects, will remain closed until April 14, dependent upon various states’ stay-in-place orders and the readiness of each facility to return to normal production. Mopar Parts distribution centers, which have been deemed essential to keeping first responders and commercial vehicles on the road, will continue to operate with paid volunteers.