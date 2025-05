ALLEN, TEXAS — Fibergrate Composite Structures has opened its new, 13,126-square-foot office headquarters at The Farm at Allen, a 135-acre mixed-use development located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. The space is located within the 102,000-square-foot, recently completed FARMWorks One building. Citadel Partners and Hanna Commercial represented the tenant in the negotiations for the lease, which was signed last fall. Newmark represented the landlord, JaRyCo.