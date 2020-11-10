Fidelco, Elberon to Develop 140,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Northern New Jersey

The new facility in Elizabeth/Newark will be FreezPak Logistics' fifth in the state.

ELIZABETH AND NEWARK, N.J. — Developers Fidelco Realty Group and Elberon Development Group will build a 140,000-square-foot cold storage facility on the Elizabeth-Newark border in Northern New Jersey. The property will be located at the site of the former Magruder Color dye and pigment manufacturing plant, which was vacated in 2006. The 10.5 million-cubic-foot building will include 18 docks and 30,000 pallet positions. New Jersey-based FreezPak Logistics will operate the facility, which is expected to be complete in fall 2021.