REBusinessOnline

Fidelco, Elberon to Develop 140,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Northern New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

FreezPak-Newark

The new facility in Elizabeth/Newark will be FreezPak Logistics' fifth in the state.

ELIZABETH AND NEWARK, N.J. — Developers Fidelco Realty Group and Elberon Development Group will build a 140,000-square-foot cold storage facility on the Elizabeth-Newark border in Northern New Jersey. The property will be located at the site of the former Magruder Color dye and pigment manufacturing plant, which was vacated in 2006. The 10.5 million-cubic-foot building will include 18 docks and 30,000 pallet positions. New Jersey-based FreezPak Logistics will operate the facility, which is expected to be complete in fall 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  