Fidelis Begins Construction on 69.7-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Willis, Texas

Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

WILLIS, TEXAS — Texas-based investment and development firm Fidelis has begun construction on The Market at Willis, a 69.7-acre mixed-use project in Willis, located about 50 miles north of Houston. Construction of Phase I will consist of a 200,000-square-foot shopping center that will be anchored by regional grocer H-E-B. Construction of Phase II, which is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of next year, will add more retail and restaurant space and a 250-unit multifamily community. Phase I is expected to open some time in 2022.