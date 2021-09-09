REBusinessOnline

Fidelis Begins Construction on 69.7-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Willis, Texas

Market-at-Willis-Station-Shopping-Center

Construction of Phase I of The Market at Willis is expected to be complete some time next year.

WILLIS, TEXAS — Texas-based investment and development firm Fidelis has begun construction on The Market at Willis, a 69.7-acre mixed-use project in Willis, located about 50 miles north of Houston. Construction of Phase I will consist of a 200,000-square-foot shopping center that will be anchored by regional grocer H-E-B. Construction of Phase II, which is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of next year, will add more retail and restaurant space and a 250-unit multifamily community. Phase I is expected to open some time in 2022.

