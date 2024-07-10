Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Berry-Creek-Business-Park-Georgetown
Berry Creek Business Park in Georgetown will add 520,571 square feet of new industrial space across three buildings to the local supply.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Fidelis Breaks Ground on 520,571 SF Industrial Project in Georgetown, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Fidelis has broken ground on Berry Creek Business Park, a three-building, 520,571-square-foot industrial project located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. The development will consist of two rear-load buildings ranging in size from 126,722 to 140,685 square feet with 32-foot clear heights and one cross-dock building that will span 253,164 square feet and feature 36-foot clear heights. Project partners include GSR Andrade (architect), Gordon Highlander Construction (general contractor), Westwood Civil (engineer) and Transwestern (leasing agent). Delivery is slated for early 2025.

