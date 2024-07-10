Fidelis Breaks Ground on 520,571 SF Industrial Project in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Fidelis has broken ground on Berry Creek Business Park, a three-building, 520,571-square-foot industrial project located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. The development will consist of two rear-load buildings ranging in size from 126,722 to 140,685 square feet with 32-foot clear heights and one cross-dock building that will span 253,164 square feet and feature 36-foot clear heights. Project partners include GSR Andrade (architect), Gordon Highlander Construction (general contractor), Westwood Civil (engineer) and Transwestern (leasing agent). Delivery is slated for early 2025.