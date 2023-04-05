Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Fidelis Realty Partners Acquires 1.5 MSF Portfolio of Former Sears Assets in Central US

by Kristin Harlow

HOUSTON — An affiliate of Houston-based Fidelis Realty Partners has acquired an 11-property, 1.5 million-square-foot portfolio consisting of former Sears retail properties located in eight states across the central U.S. The portfolio is 90 percent leased by tenants such as Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty, Total Wine, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Five Below, HomeGoods, The Dump, At Home, Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree and Best Buy. The properties are located in Tennessee, Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Texas and Arizona. Colby Mueck, Michael King, Christopher Knight and Jack Britton of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Fidelis through Symetra Life Insurance Co.

