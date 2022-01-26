Fidelis Realty Partners Buys 613,468 SF Retail Power Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Shadow Creek Ranch in Pearland serves a trade area with 79,126 residents within a three-mile radius with an average annual household income exceeding $138,000.

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based investment and development firm Fidelis Realty Partners has purchased Shadow Creek Ranch, a 613,468-square-foot retail power center located in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. Built in 2008 and anchored by grocer H-E-B, Shadow Creek Ranch was roughly 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Other retailers include Academy Sports + Outdoors, Ashley HomeStore, Burlington, Dynamic Fitness, Hobby Lobby, Men’s Wearhouse and Pure Barre. Restaurant users include Salata, Taco Cabana, Longhorn Steakhouse and Subway. Ryan West, Chris Gerard, Barry Brown, Wendy Vandeventer and Katherine Miller of JLL represented the seller, Edens, in the transaction. Fidelis also tapped JLL to arrange post-acquisition financing for the property.