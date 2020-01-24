Fidelis Underway on 200,000 SF Retail Redevelopment Project at Former Exxon Campus in Houston

Development, Retail, Texas

Brookhollow Marketplace in Houston will be a 200,000-square-foot redevelopment of the former Exxon campus.

HOUSTON — Fidelis Realty Partners is underway on construction of Brookhollow Marketplace, a 200,000-square-foot retail power center that will be located at the site of the former Exxon campus in Houston. Fidelis acquired the site in 2016 and has now completed demolitions. Located at the corner of Highway 290 and Dacoma Street, Brookhollow Marketplace will house retailers such as Burlington, Michaels, Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx, Ulta, Old Navy, Rack Room Shoes and Five Below. Store openings are slated for this fall. An 80,000-square-foot Floor & Décor is also scheduled to open to the east of the center.