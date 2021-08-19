Fidelity Paper & Supply Signs 107,082 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Fidelity Paper & Supply, a distributor of packaging supplies and materials, has signed a 107,082-square-foot lease within Heller Industrial Park in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. John Brewer and Riley Maxwell of Transwestern represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Cameron Rogers with Rubicon Representation represented the tenant.