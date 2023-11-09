FIDES Delivers 160-Unit Perry Apartments in Norcross, Georgia

NORCROSS, GA. — Locally based FIDES Development has delivered The Perry, a 160-unit, garden-style apartment community in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross. The gated development is situated at the intersection of Jimmy Carter and Peachtree Industrial boulevards.

Ware Malcomb provided interior architecture and design services for the amenity spaces, which include a hospitality zone and lounge that comprises the pool and a lobby featuring custom specialty millwork, TVs, sofas and games. Other amenity spaces include a bike room, coworking space, office work rooms, mail room, pet spa area and a gym.

Fortune-Johnson was the general contractor for The Perry, which commands rents beginning at $1,500 per month, according to Apartments.com.