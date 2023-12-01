Friday, December 1, 2023
Many residences at Atlas, a 1690unit apartment complex in Jersey City, feature private balconies with views of the Statue of Liberty, Liberty Harbor, Liberty State Park and the Manhattan skyline.
Fields Grade, Alpine Residential Begin Leasing 169-Unit Apartment Complex in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between locally based developer Fields Grade and New York City-based Alpine Residential has begun leasing Atlas, a 169-unit apartment complex located at 270 Johnston Ave. in Jersey City. The 24-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as 9,000 square feet of retail space. Ten units are reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, outdoor grilling and dining areas, communal kitchen and a game room. MHS Architecture designed the project, and KL Masters Construction Co. served as the general contractor. Rents start at roughly $2,700 per month for a studio apartment.

