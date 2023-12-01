Fields Grade, Alpine Residential Begin Leasing 169-Unit Apartment Complex in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between locally based developer Fields Grade and New York City-based Alpine Residential has begun leasing Atlas, a 169-unit apartment complex located at 270 Johnston Ave. in Jersey City. The 24-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as 9,000 square feet of retail space. Ten units are reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, outdoor grilling and dining areas, communal kitchen and a game room. MHS Architecture designed the project, and KL Masters Construction Co. served as the general contractor. Rents start at roughly $2,700 per month for a studio apartment.