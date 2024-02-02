Friday, February 2, 2024
Fields Grade, Alpine Residential Begin Leasing 39-Unit Apartment Building in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between locally based developer Fields Grade and New York City-based Alpine Residential has begun leasing Starling, a 39-unit apartment building in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Designed by GRT Architects, Starling offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a rooftop lounge, fitness center, coworking space, golf simulator and a package room, as well as ground-floor restaurant space. Rents start at $2,690 per month for a studio apartment.

