Fields Grade, Alpine Residential Complete Two Multifamily Projects Totaling 208 Units in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between locally based developer Fields Grade and New York City-based Alpine Residential has completed Atlas and Starling, two multifamily projects totaling 208 units in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Designed by MHS Architecture and GRT Architects, respectively, Atlas totals 169 units, and Starling totals 39 units. Residences at both properties come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and both buildings also house ground-floor retail space. Monthly rents at both buildings start at about $2,700.