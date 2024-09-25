Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Fields Grade, Alpine Residential Complete Two Multifamily Projects Totaling 208 Units in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between locally based developer Fields Grade and New York City-based Alpine Residential has completed Atlas and Starling, two multifamily projects totaling 208 units in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Designed by MHS Architecture and GRT Architects, respectively, Atlas totals 169 units, and Starling totals 39 units. Residences at both properties come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and both buildings also house ground-floor retail space. Monthly rents at both buildings start at about $2,700.

You may also like

Bright Realty Completes $50M Office Project in Lewisville,...

Resolute Capital Partners Buys 104-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Atlanta Opera to Open $45M Performing Arts Venue...

DXD Development Breaks Ground on 667-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Gindi Equities Sells 109-Unit Greenview Meadows Multifamily Community...

Brookfield to Develop 326,087 SF Industrial Project in...

Prism Multifamily Group Acquires 261-Unit Cascade Apartments in...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers Sale of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $20M Sale of Brooklyn...