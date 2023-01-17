REBusinessOnline

Fields Grade, Alpine Residential Top Out 24-Story Multifamily Building in Jersey City

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

270-Johnston-Ave.-Jersey-City

The new multifamily building at 270 Johnston Ave. in Jersey City is located in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood near the 1,200-acre Liberty State Park.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between locally based developer Fields Grade and New York City-based Alpine Residential has topped out a 24-story multifamily building at 270 Johnston Ave. in Jersey City. The building will house 169 apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, as well as 9,000 square feet of retail space. Ten units will be reserved as affordable housing. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, outdoor grilling and dining areas, communal kitchen and a game room. MHS Architecture designed the project, and KL Masters Construction Co. is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for early 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  