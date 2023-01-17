Fields Grade, Alpine Residential Top Out 24-Story Multifamily Building in Jersey City

The new multifamily building at 270 Johnston Ave. in Jersey City is located in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood near the 1,200-acre Liberty State Park.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between locally based developer Fields Grade and New York City-based Alpine Residential has topped out a 24-story multifamily building at 270 Johnston Ave. in Jersey City. The building will house 169 apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, as well as 9,000 square feet of retail space. Ten units will be reserved as affordable housing. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, outdoor grilling and dining areas, communal kitchen and a game room. MHS Architecture designed the project, and KL Masters Construction Co. is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for early 2024.