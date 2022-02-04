REBusinessOnline

Fifield Breaks Ground on 266-Unit Avida Aventura Apartments in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Avida Aventura

Located at 19401 W. Dixie Highway, the Avida Aventura development is situated near the new Aventura Brightline rail station and Aventura Mall.

MIAMI — Fifield Cos. has broken ground on Avida Aventura, a 266-unit apartment project in Miami. The construction timeline and development costs were not disclosed. The eight-story property will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 470 to 1,400 square feet. Each unit will include a balcony.

Community amenities will include a 20,000-square-foot rooftop entertaining deck with a heated pool, shaded cabanas, dining areas, grills, sauna and a spa; dog spa; fitness center; two resident lounges with dining and coworking and hosting areas; and a dedicated coworking space.

Located at 19401 W. Dixie Highway, the development is situated near the new Aventura Brightline rail station and Aventura Mall. The property is also 16.7 miles from downtown Miami and 14.8 miles from Fort Lauderdale.

Fifield Cos. has partnered with CrowdStreet, Sencorp and Bank OZK for the project. MSA Architects designed the building, ID & Design International is handling interior design and Current Builders is the general contractor.

