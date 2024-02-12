Fifield Cos. Begins Construction of 210-Unit Wynwood Station Apartment Community in Miami

MIAMI — Fifield Cos. has begun construction on Wynwood Station, a 210-unit transit-oriented apartment community development at 45 N.E. 27th St. in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Upon completion, the building will span eight stories and feature 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Apartments will range from 567 to 1,036 square feet in size, with a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Amenities at the community will include a resident lounge, party room, makers room, demonstration kitchen, fitness center, golf simulator, pet spa, remote work area, rooftop sun deck, soaking pool, hot tub and outdoor grills and dining areas.

Completion is scheduled for April 2025. The project team includes MSA Architects, interior designer IDDI and general contractor Kast Construction.