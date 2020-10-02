Fifield Cos. Begins Lease-up of 188-Unit Westerly Apartment Complex in Chicago’s River West

Westerly rises 11 stories with 188 units.

CHICAGO — Fifield Cos. has begun the lease-up of Westerly, a 188-unit apartment complex located at 740 N. Aberdeen St. in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. The Chicago-based developer expects the first move-ins to begin this month. The 11-story building also serves as the latest canvas for Chicago-based artist Sentrock. Designed by FitzGerald Associates Architects and constructed by James McHugh Construction Co., Westerly features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 544 to 1,513 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, coffee bar, party room, coworking space, sun terrace, pool, rooftop deck and 80-space parking garage. Residents also have access to a new public park, created by Fifield and designed by Hitchcock Design Group, that features a dog park, green space and seating. Monthly rents start at $1,458. Residents can now receive up to three months of free rent.