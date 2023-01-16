Fifield Cos. Breaks Ground on 302-Unit Arden Englewood Apartments Near Denver

Located in Englewood, Colo., Arden Englewood Apartments will feature 302 residences, a swimming pool, hot tub, business center, fitness center and parking for 440 vehicles. (Rendering courtesy of Fifield Cos.)

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Fifield Cos. has started construction of Arden Englewood Apartments, a transit-oriented multifamily community in Englewood. Slated for completion in 2024, the four-story building is the redevelopment of the former Sports Authority headquarters parking lot, which has been vacant since 2016.

Located at 3615 S. Jason St., Arden Englewood will feature 302 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 570 square feet to 1,550 square feet. Units will offer quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, spa baths, custom closet organizers and in-unit laundry.

Community amenities will include a leasing office, fitness center, parking for 440 vehicles, a rooftop lounge and deck, swimming pool, hot tub, yoga garden and party room. Additional amenities will include a business center and coworking space with an outdoor patio.

The project team includes KTGY as architect, Studio 10 as interior designer and W.E. O’Neil as general contractor. CIBC provided the construction loan.