Fifteen, Meritage Group Sell Apartment Complex in Orlando for $107.8M

ORLANDO, FLA. — A joint venture between affiliates of Miami-based Fifteen Group and San Francisco-based Meritage Group LP has sold Patterson Court Apartments, a 384-unit multifamily property in Orlando, for $107.8 million. West Hollywood, Calif.-based Trion Properties was the buyer, according to the Orlando Business Journal. Brett Moss and Jaret Turkell of Berkadia represented the seller.

Patterson Court offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 772 to 1,312 square feet. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, grill, picnic area, courtyard, sundeck, business center, clubhouse, conference room and car charging station. Located at 8151 Patterson Woods Drive, the property is situated near Interstates 4 and 417 and Orlando International Airport.

Built in 2008, Patterson Court has historically been utilized by Walt Disney World Resort as housing for participants in its Disney College Program, which is an internship program operated by The Walt Disney Co. for college students. The new owner plans to renovate the property.