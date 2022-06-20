REBusinessOnline

Fifth Third Bank, Pearlmark Provide Construction Financing for 336-Unit Dallas Apartment Community

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Resia-National-Dallas

Resia National Dallas is slated for a third-quarter 2023 completion.

DALLAS — Fifth Third Bank and Chicago-based Pearlmark have provided construction financing for for Resia National Dallas, a 336-unit apartment community that will be located in the North Oak Cliff/West Dallas submarket. The property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including 17 affordable housing residences. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a business center. Fifth Third Bank provided a senior loan of an undisclosed amount, and Pealmark originated the $11.1 million junior loan. The borrower was Miami-based Resia, formerly known as AHS Residential. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  