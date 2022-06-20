Fifth Third Bank, Pearlmark Provide Construction Financing for 336-Unit Dallas Apartment Community

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Resia National Dallas is slated for a third-quarter 2023 completion.

DALLAS — Fifth Third Bank and Chicago-based Pearlmark have provided construction financing for for Resia National Dallas, a 336-unit apartment community that will be located in the North Oak Cliff/West Dallas submarket. The property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including 17 affordable housing residences. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a business center. Fifth Third Bank provided a senior loan of an undisclosed amount, and Pealmark originated the $11.1 million junior loan. The borrower was Miami-based Resia, formerly known as AHS Residential. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023.