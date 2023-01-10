REBusinessOnline

FilBen Group, RSF Partners Break Ground on $54M Assisted Living Facility in Montebello, New York

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

Braemar-at-Montebello

Braemar at Montebello will be able to support 200 residents.

MONTEBELLO, N.Y. — A partnership between owner-operator FilBen Group and Dallas-based private equity firm RSF Partners has broken ground on Braemar at Montebello, a $54 million assisted living facility in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley region. The site is located near Good Samaritan Hospital — Suffern, as well as numerous commercial establishments. The property will span 133,675 square feet and will feature one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 500 square feet, as well as an array of entertainment- and wellness-based amenities. H2M Architects + Engineers designed the project, and McAlpine Contracting is handling construction. M&T Bank provided a $34.8 million construction loan for the project, a completion date for which was not disclosed.

