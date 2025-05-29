Thursday, May 29, 2025
Braemar-at-Montebello
Braemar at Montebello can support about 200 residents.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastSeniors Housing

FilBen Group, RSF Partners Complete $54M Assisted Living Facility in Montebello, New York

by Taylor Williams

MONTEBELLO, N.Y. — A partnership between owner-operator FilBen Group and Dallas-based private equity firm RSF Partners has completed Braemar at Montebello, a $54 million assisted living facility in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley region. The property spans 133,675 square feet and features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 500 square feet, as well as an array of entertainment- and wellness-based amenities. H2M Architects + Engineers designed the project, and McAlpine Contracting handled construction. Work on the project began in January 2023.

