Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Braemar-Montebllo-New-York
Braemar at Montebello will be able to support 200 residents.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastSeniors Housing

FilBen Group, RSF Partners Near Completion of $54M Assisted Living Facility in Montebello, New York

by Taylor Williams

MONTEBELLO, N.Y. — A partnership between owner-operator FilBen Group and Dallas-based private equity firm RSF Partners is nearing completion of Braemar at Montebello, a $54 million assisted living facility in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley region. The site is located near Good Samaritan Hospital — Suffern, as well as numerous commercial establishments. The property will span 133,675 square feet and will feature one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 500 square feet, as well as an array of entertainment- and wellness-based amenities. H2M Architects + Engineers designed the project, and McAlpine Contracting is handling construction. M&T Bank provided a $34.8 million construction loan for the project, completion of which is scheduled for next year.

