Fin & Feathers to Open 5,400 SF Restaurant in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Fin & Feathers, an American soul food restaurant owned by Damon Johnson, will open in a new 5,400-square-foot location at 1136 Crescent Ave. in Midtown Atlanta. The new location will be the restaurant’s fourth in metro Atlanta. Bryan Davis of Atlanta-based Ackerman & Co. represented Fin & Feathers in the transaction.

Fin & Feathers will open in the space formerly occupied by Tin Lizzy’s Cantina. The restaurant is slated to open in February. The interior of the Midtown Atlanta location will be completely redesigned to fit the Fin & Feathers’ style, which usually has colorful recessed lighting, a welcoming bar, wood tables and chairs and wall artwork. Additionally, the new location will have an outdoor patio for dining.

The first Fin & Feathers location opened at 360 Edgewood Ave. in downtown Atlanta. Other locations near Atlanta include 7430 Douglas Blvd. in Douglasville and Ga. Highway 85 in Riverdale.