Financial Tech Firm Debuts Headquarters at One Phipps Plaza in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

ATLANTA — Resurgens Technology Partners, a tech-focused private equity firm, has opened its new 15,000-square-foot headquarters office at One Phipps Plaza, a newly built, Class A office tower in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. The office building anchors the newly expanded Phipps Plaza mixed-use campus, which is owned by mall REIT Simon and includes the Nobu Hotel & Restaurant, five-story Life Time athletic club and Citizen’s Market food hall. Resurgens Technology Partners has offices in Austin, London and Silicon Valley in addition to Atlanta. Other office tenants at One Phipps Plaza include aluminum rolling and recycling company Novelis and financial giant Goldman Sachs & Co.