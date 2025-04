PHILADELPHIA — Fine Wine & Good Spirits has opened an approximately 4,300-square-foot store at Schuylkill Yards, a mixed-use development in the University City area of Philadelphia. The store at 315 Market St. is the company’s 48th in Philadelphia. Tim Arizin and Larry Steinberg from Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brandywine Realty Trust owns Schuylkill Yards.