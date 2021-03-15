Finegold Alexander Unveils New Design, Renovation of Eliot Innovation School in Boston
BOSTON — Locally based design firm Finegold Alexander Architects has unveiled the new design and renovation of the Eliot Innovation School in Boston. The school is part of a three-building campus in the city’s North End neighborhood and will serve students in grades 5-8. The building formerly served as an FDA testing facility and an office property before its latest conversion to a school. Construction of the $15 million project was completed in September 2019, but the coronavirus outbreak delayed the school’s opening.
