HOUSTON — Locally based investment and brokerage firm Finial Group has acquired a 30,326-square-foot industrial building in southeast Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 6666 Gulf Freeway was built on 1.3 acres in 1965 and features 18-foot clear heights, three dock-high loading doors and two grade-level drive-in doors. Christian Villarreal and Chase Tucker handled the acquisition for Finial Group on an internal basis. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.