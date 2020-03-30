REBusinessOnline

Finial Group Arranges 42,979 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has arranged a 42,979-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 15882 Diplomatic Plaza Drive in Houston for Elbi of America LP, a manufacturer of water storage, heating and treatment systems. Doc Perrier and Jack Parsons of Finial Group represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Dayne Wunderlich of InSite Realty Partners LP represented the undisclosed landlord.

