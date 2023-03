HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has arranged the sale of a 12,260-square-foot industrial building located at 12402 Eastex Freeway in North Houston. The newly renovated building includes 2,400 square feet of office space. Doc Perrier and William Alcorn of Finial Group represented the seller in the transaction, and Jeff Kuper and Stephen Kuper of Lee & Associates represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.