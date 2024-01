HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has arranged the sale of a 190,714-square-foot industrial park in North Houston. The master-planned development comprises nine buildings on a 15.1-acre site at 1531-15342 Vantage Parkway E. A family office sold the park to a private equity group for an undisclosed price, with both parties requesting anonymity. Keith Bilski, Dylan Schopper, Jack Gaffney, Chase Tucker and John Buckley of Finial Group brokered the deal.