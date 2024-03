HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has arranged the sale of a 19,259-square-foot industrial building in northwest Houston. The building at 6606 Gessner Road sits on 1.5 acres and includes outdoor storage space. Jason Gibbons and Christian Villarreal of Final Group represented the seller in the transaction. Christy Bowen of Fox & Graham Real Estate represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.