HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has arranged the sale of a 21,250-square-foot industrial building in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 12543 Perry Road was built on 1.4 acres in 2003 and features 21-foot clear heights and 11 drive-in doors. Jason Gibbons and Tyler Holt of Finial Group represented the seller in the transaction, and Jim Rock of Avison Young represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.