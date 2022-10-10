Finial Group Begins Construction on 90,328 SF Industrial Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based development and management firm Finial Group has begun construction on a 90,328-square-foot industrial project in Houston that represents Phase III of Independence Business Park. The third phase will consist of three freestanding, crane-served buildings with 10 percent office finishes. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023. Construction of Phase II of Independence Business Park, which comprised two buildings totaling 145,185 square feet, began in late 2020.