Monday, May 15, 2023
Finial Group Brokers 22,000 SF Industrial Lease in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Finial Group has brokered a 22,000-square-foot industrial lease in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 13750 FM 529 is situated within Vault 529 Industrial Business Park, a five-building complex. Jason Gibbons and Chase Tucker of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Chase Cribbs and Drew Donohue of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, SMP Industrial Control & Trading, a provider of power distribution equipment and other design solutions.

